HOUSTON – Police said they are working to determine what caused a violent crash that killed one person in southeast Houston Thursday.

Officers said a driver lost control and hit a tree on El Dorado near Galveston Road around 1:30 a.m. The 28-year-old driver was killed, police said.

According to investigators, three others that were in the truck are in critical condition but are expected to survive.

Police said it’s unclear where the group was coming from or where they were going.