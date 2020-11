SpaceX launched Falcon 9 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

“SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, November 24 for launch of its sixteenth Starlink mission, which will launch 60 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station,” according to the website.

The Falcon 9 rocket has previously completed six other missions

The launch was scheduled for 8:13 p.m.