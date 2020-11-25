74ºF

Reports of collapsed structures, blown out windows in Arlington due to possible tornado

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Structure damage reported in Arlington due to severe storms on Nov. 24, 2020.
Structure damage reported in Arlington due to severe storms on Nov. 24, 2020. (KXAS)

ARLINGTON, Texas – There has been several reported of collapsed structures and blow out windows in Arlington due to a possible tornado.

Severe storms hit the Dallas area Tuesday night, leaving major damage behind, according to KXAS News.

Twitter user Zireal posted a video showing possibly a huge tornado in Denton, Texas:

DFW Scanner also posted pictures of damaged buildings in Arlington:

The Arlington Fire Department and police responded to several reported locations of collapsed buildings and structures.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Click here to stay up to date with the latest information overnight.

