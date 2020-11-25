Reports of collapsed structures, blown out windows in Arlington due to possible tornado

ARLINGTON, Texas – There has been several reported of collapsed structures and blow out windows in Arlington due to a possible tornado.

Severe storms hit the Dallas area Tuesday night, leaving major damage behind, according to KXAS News.

Twitter user Zireal posted a video showing possibly a huge tornado in Denton, Texas:

DFW Scanner also posted pictures of damaged buildings in Arlington:

Storm Damage (Arlington) Structural collapse at a burger restaurant on Cooper Street south of Arkansas Lane. pic.twitter.com/1u5S4r2a0w — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) November 25, 2020

Storm Damage (Arlington) Major storm damage at a commercial building in the 1100 block of Colorado Lane. Appears to be roof damage. pic.twitter.com/jnHB5FEVqT — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) November 25, 2020

The Arlington Fire Department and police responded to several reported locations of collapsed buildings and structures.

The Arlington Fire Department and @ArlingtonPD have responded to multiple locations in Arlington with reports of collapsed buildings. Our units are currently assessing the structures, triaging potential patients, and moving to other reported locations. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/mX0r9VnHAY — Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) November 25, 2020

No injuries have been reported.

