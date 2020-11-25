Have you seen this man? Veteran with history of depression sought; he was last seen Sunday

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for help locating a west Harris County man named Peter Kust.

Kust is a 53-year-old is a Marine Corps veteran who suffers from depression. He was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 20, at his home in the 19000 block of Narcissus Brook Lane, in the Amhurst subdivision in far west Harris County, authorities said Wednesday.

He left his residence around 4:00 a.m. that morning, authorities said.

No clothing description is available.

Call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s Missing Persons Unit with any information regarding his whereabouts at 713-755-7427.