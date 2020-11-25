Family in Fort Bend County wants answers after they say woman was beaten by Rosenberg police

ROSENBERG, Texas – A family in Fort Bend County wants answers after they said their loved one was beaten by Rosenberg Police.

Diamond Hosey, 24, appears to have a swollen eye and injuries to her face in a booking photo on the Fort Bend County Jail’s website.

“I just broke down. I mean, nobody deserves that,” said Tranell Gritman, Hosey’s mother.

Gritman said her daughter suffered the injuries as she was arrested by officers in Rosenberg over the weekend. The mother and daughter were able to speak over the phone while Hosey was in jail.

“She was like, ‘I didn’t know what to do mama. I just folded up and he just started kicking me and I seen some more officers drive up and they started kicking me too,’” Gritman said.

The jail’s website said Hosey was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, burglary of vehicles, resisting arrest and evading arrest. The controlled substance was a medication Hosey was taking, the family said.

The family said Hosey was walking home from the store when she was stopped by an officer she knew from a prior case and more officers soon arrived.

A cousin later posted the booking photo on Twitter.

“As of right now, I need her to get medical attention. I’m concerned about her health,” Gritman said.

So far, the Rosenberg Police Department has not said much about its side of the story.

“The criminal case against Diamond Hosey is under investigation at this time as well as the allegations you forwarded, therefore I am unable to comment on that at this time,” Chief Jonathan White said in an email to KPRC 2.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office weighed in as well.

“Our office is aware of this incident and the Texas Rangers have been contacted as well. We are both looking into it,” said Executive Assistant District Attorney Wesley Wittig in an email.

When asked whether Hosey did anything to prompt a physical response from the officer, Gritman said Hosey didn’t mention anything about that.

Gritman said the chief told her there is body camera footage and he would allow the family to view the video once it is compiled.

KPRC 2 has also requested a copy of the incident report.