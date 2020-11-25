75ºF

Local News

2 men found shot to death inside home near Katy, deputies say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: crime, Harris County, local
HOUSTON – Two men were found shot to death Tuesday inside a home near the Katy area, according to Harris County deputies.

The discovery was made around 6:34 p.m. in the 19400 block of Cypress Arbor Drive.

Investigators are at the scene. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but deputies suspect that the shooting may be a possible murder-suicide.

The identities of the men have not been released.

