2 men found shot to death inside home near Katy, deputies say

HOUSTON – Two men were found shot to death Tuesday inside a home near the Katy area, according to Harris County deputies.

The discovery was made around 6:34 p.m. in the 19400 block of Cypress Arbor Drive.

Investigators are at the scene. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but deputies suspect that the shooting may be a possible murder-suicide.

Homicide investigators are en route to a home in the 3800 block of Katy Hollow Drive, where two men are dead with gunshot wounds. Preliminary indications are that this may be a possible murder/suicide.

The identities of the men have not been released.