These stores will price match Black Friday deals

Houston – Some hot items this holiday season will go fast. So you buy them now? Or wait to see if they will go on sale?

To encourage you not to wait, some retailers will match Black Friday sale prices so you don’t have to worry that you’ll miss a great deal.

At Target, for example, if you buy any product labeled a “Black Friday deal” either in-store or online, and then the price drops lower on Dec. 24 or anytime before, you can get a refund of the difference.

Our friends at the blog Rather Be Shopping say Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lowe’s, Macy’s, JC Penney and Bass Pro Shops all have the same or similar price matching policies.

They all vary somewhat, so make sure you read the fine print from the retailers about their policies.