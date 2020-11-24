The Salvation Army gives out 500 gift cards to local families in need

PASADENA, Texas – Vehicles waited in line for hours Monday in Pasadena as The Salvation Army handed out gift cards to families in need.

Instead of serving up food boxes, The Salvation Army gave out money.

“We know that many people have been hit by COVID and they need the help right now,” said Luis Villaneuva, with The Salvation Army.

They handed out 500 gift cards from Walmart valued at $30 each, courtesy of a $15,000 grant.

“I don’t want to cry right now but it’s been hard,” Yvonne Lopez said.

Lopez has a job but without another COVID-19 stimulus check, she said getting her life back on track would be next to impossible.

“Right now, I’m going to buy food, more than anything else is food,” Lopez said.

For much of the day, the line of vehicles stretched as far as the eye could see.

“I got laid off in May because of COVID and this helps out a lot. Going to buy some kids some gifts,” Karen Dodge said.

Local chapters of The Salvation Army of Texas have been helping families weather the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic since it began by offering many different services as the need across our area continues to grow.

“It makes me more than happy, joyful to be able to do this,” Villaneuva said.