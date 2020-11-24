MS-13 gang members face federal charges in 2018 machete death, authorities say

HOUSTON – Five MS-13 gang members appeared in court Tuesday morning on charges of conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering, federal authorities said.

Wilson Jose Ventura-Mejia, 24, Jimmy Villalobos-Gomez, 23, Angel Miguel Aguilar-Ochoa, 35, Walter Antonio Chicas-Garcia, 23, and Marlon Miranda-Moran, 21, are all charged with conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering after the 2018 death of a police informant whose body was found in Cullinan Park.

The indictment alleges they committed the June 6, 2018 murder of 25-year-old Victor Castro-Martinez to get ahead in the MS-13 enterprise. The victim was hacked to death with a machete, according to police.

If convicted, they could face a potential death sentence.