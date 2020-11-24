Here is how at-risk youth and families in need can get holiday meals via new government program

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced a new program Tuesday that will help provide holiday meals for families and at-risk youth in communities across Texas.

According to a news release, the Holiday Comfort Food Care Package (CFCP) program, in partnership with the Texas Restaurant Association, will be putting together care packages that will be delivered to recipient homes and will contain enough food to feed a family of five to six people.

According to the release, the program benefits children, youth, and families served by the Texas network of Family and Youth Success Programs (formerly called Services to At-Risk Youth), select Boys and Girls Clubs, select CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) programs and agencies that serve child sex trafficking victims.

Here is how it works:

Participating restaurants list CFCPs on their online ordering system for customers to purchase on behalf of at-risk families and youth in the community. Customers add CFCPs to their orders and purchase. Participating service providers identify families and shelters who have the most need and work with participating restaurants to get the meals delivered

Restaurants interested in participating in the program can sign up on the Texas Restaurant Association website.

Families in need of food can find additional help online: 211texas.org.