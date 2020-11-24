Ft. Bend County coronavirus threat level raised to orange

HOUSTON – Fort Bend County Judge KP George raised the threat level to “orange” or “moderate/significant risk” Tuesday.

The level was previously at the “yellow” or “low/moderate” category.

“As our holiday season kicks off, we are experiencing alarming trends of positive cases, hospitalizations, and other critical factors in the wrong direction,” the judge said on social media. “... The holidays are just around the corner, but this is not the time to let our guards down. Continue to wear masks, physically distance, and assess your risk to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Here’s the full guidance provided by George’s office.