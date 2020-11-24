Disney World plans to build train station onsite for travelers

You might be able to save big on your next trip to Disney World.

According to KPRC 2′s sister-station WKMG in Orlando, Brightline and Walt Disney World Resort have reached an agreement to build a train station at Disney Springs.

For Texans, this creates more routes to travel through – with the possibility of saving on airfare or ground transportation – to get to the most magical place on earth.

“Brightline will offer a car-free connection to the millions of visitors from around the state and the world who plan to make Walt Disney World Resort part of their vacation plans,” Brightline president Patrick Goddard said. “Our mission has always been to connect our guests to the people and places that matter, and Walt Disney World Resort is a tremendous example of this.”

According to a news release, guests will be able to travel directly to Walt Disney World from Brightline planned stations at Orlando International Airport, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, Fla.

“We’re excited to work with Brightline as they pursue the potential development of a train station at Walt Disney World Resort, a project that would support our local economy and offer a bold, forward-looking transportation solution for our community and guests,” Walt Disney World Resort president Jeff Vahle said.