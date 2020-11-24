Behind the Google Doodle: A tribute to Mexican culture, Mariachi

HOUSTON – Google has a sweet surprise when you visit its website today.

Celebrating a quintessential element of Mexico’s cultural heritage, the search engine has created a video Doodle that greets users with Mariachi music.

Today #GoogleDoodle celebrates one of the most iconic and popular elements of the 🇲🇽 culture & identity: Mariachi music 🎼🎺❗️



🔖 In 2011, @UNESCO inscribed “Mariachi Music” as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



Check out➕👉🏼 https://t.co/peZbkR9RkZ@GoogleDoodles pic.twitter.com/hkvhokRRz2 — Embassy of Mexico in the U.S. (@EmbamexEUA) November 24, 2020

According to Google, during a session held the week of November 22, 2011, UNESCO inscribed Mariachi on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Since its birth during the 19th century, Mariachi music has evolved, mixing itself with other genres from jazz to reggae; however, it remains a strong representation of Mexican history and culture.

The video Doodle featured on Google’s homepage displays a Mariachi serenade of the classic song, “Cielito Lindo.”