79ºF

Local News

Behind the Google Doodle: A tribute to Mexican culture, Mariachi

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Google Doodle, Google, Mariachi
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Google displayed a video Doodle dedicated to Mariachi.
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Google displayed a video Doodle dedicated to Mariachi. (Google)

HOUSTON – Google has a sweet surprise when you visit its website today.

Celebrating a quintessential element of Mexico’s cultural heritage, the search engine has created a video Doodle that greets users with Mariachi music.

According to Google, during a session held the week of November 22, 2011, UNESCO inscribed Mariachi on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Since its birth during the 19th century, Mariachi music has evolved, mixing itself with other genres from jazz to reggae; however, it remains a strong representation of Mexican history and culture.

The video Doodle featured on Google’s homepage displays a Mariachi serenade of the classic song, “Cielito Lindo.”

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: