CRAZY VIDEO: Florida man rescues puppy from alligator’s jaws

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Here is a scary reminder to always be cautious when you’re out with your pets near water.

A Florida man rescued his puppy from the jaws of an alligator recently and it was caught on camera.

Video from the Florida Wildlife Federation shows Richard Wilbanks in his backyard with his dog, Gunner, when he heard him cry. That’s when Wilbanks saw the gator and jumped into action.

“Oh, it was just a shock. It happened so fast that, you know, instinct just took over,” Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks walked away with only a few cuts and Gunner is doing fine. Wilbanks said the gator was removed from the property.