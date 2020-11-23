A boy lost his ‘stuffy-puppy’ near a dog spa in Maine, then groomers gave it a special spa day

STANDISH, Maine – A dog groomer stepped up to help reunite a lost stuffed puppy with a 6-year-old boy, CNN reported.

Caitlyn Brundage, who owns Lavish Dog Day Spa in Standish, Maine found out about the missing stuffed puppy in a post from a community Facebook group, belonging to a boy named Carter.

We found a lost puppy outside on the bench and he decided he wanted a relaxing spa day 🐶🤗 If you'd like to book an... Posted by Lavish Dog Day Spa on Saturday, October 10, 2020

The urgent plea was posted by Karin Hopkins Dickson, Carter’s grandmother who lost the stuffed animal on Oct. 10, referred as “Stuffy-Puppy.”

According to CNN, the stuffed puppy, who Dickson described it as “raggedy with floppy ears” was found by one of Brundage’s employees just near her business. Because they didn’t want Carter to worry about his “Stuffy-Puppy” they decided to pamper the toy with a bubble bath and a good combing.

“At the end, when Stuffy-Puppy was sitting on the reception desk, I posted a picture that said ‘oh, he’s all ready to be picked up, he was a good boy,’” Brundage told CNN.

Carter and his mom saw the images on Facebook and were able to retrieve “Stuffy-Puppy” at the spa. She told CNN he could not contain his joy when he was finally reunited with his stuffed toy at the dog spa, giving it a hug, kiss and “wouldn’t let it go.”