GALLERY: Teen killed in two-car crash in north Houston

HOUSTON – A teenage girl was killed in a two-car crash in north Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred after Sunday afternoon at 191 West Road at North Freeway.
Officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
@HCSOTexas units are investigating a fatal crash at 191 West Rd @ North Fwy. Preliminary info: two car crash, one female, possibly in her late teens, has been pronounced deceased at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/otPRRMuTCb— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 22, 2020