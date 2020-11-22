79ºF

GALLERY: Teen killed in two-car crash in north Houston

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

HOUSTON – A teenage girl was killed in a two-car crash in north Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred after Sunday afternoon at 191 West Road at North Freeway.

Officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

