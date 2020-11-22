Moody Gardens opens Festival of Lights and other holiday attractions in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – The official start of the holiday season is now underway in Galveston. The Holiday in the Gardens kicked off at Moody Gardens on Saturday evening.

Several attractions are now open at Moody Gardens, including the arctic slide, train ride and the Festival of Lights, a 1-mile trail with over two million lights with themed displays.

The 4D theater is also showing “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.”

Safety protocols including social distancing and mask requirements are in place this holiday season to ensure the safety of the families and staff during this annual tradition.