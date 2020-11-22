Get invited back next year: Houston Thanksgiving gifts that show your host how grateful you are

This Thanksgiving, show your hosts why you deserve a seat at the adult’s table. Before you make your grand entrance with a standard-issue bottle of wine or box of chocolates in hand, why not pick out something thoughtful your Houston host will appreciate?

A safe bet sure to satisfy the beer-lover

Bring over a bomber of some limited-release brew from one of Houston’s many local breweries and let the good times roll.

Avoid small talk, or worse, awkward silence, with this engaging gift

Houston-opoly, a Space City-themed take on the well-known board game Monopoly, is the perfect game to get people engaged. Nearly everyone knows how to play it and it’s designed to require just enough strategy to keep you entertained. And who wouldn’t want the chance to buy up Houston’s legendary places like the NRG Stadium, the Toyota Center, Space Center Houston, Minute Made Park, Downtown Houston and Hermann Park? The board game will set you back $24.95. It’s available for purchase on Walmart’s website.

Better than a box of chocolates

If your go-to gift is a box of chocolates, why not amp it up this year with this chocolate crowd pleaser: A 3.5 pound chocolate turkey from Houston’s Chocolate Bar. Select from dark or milk chocolate. Oh, and you also get an assortment of chocolate-covered Oreos, chocolate-covered Rice Krispy treats, and brownie bites.

A pie-in-the-sky, money-is-no-object option guaranteed to score you some bonus points

Want to give a gift with some extra oomph? Consider ponying up the big bucks for a pumpecapple pie cake, the turducken of desserts. Priced at $250, weighing in at 23.5 pounds and standing nearly a foot tall, the pumpecapple pie cake is made up of three layers of cake with pie baked into them; a pumpkin pie baked in a pumpkin spice cake; pecan pie or chocolate pecan pie baked in chocolate cake; and last, but not least, an apple pie baked into a spice cake. The creation defies categorization. Is it pie? Is it cake? Whatever it is, this crowd-pleaser is bound to shock, delight and satisfy.