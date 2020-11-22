Christian nonprofit provides Thanksgiving boxes for over 900 families in Houston

HOUSTON – With Thanksgiving less than a week away, a Christian nonprofit organization is making sure families have what they need.

The Forge for Families Center held its seventh annual Boxes of Love event on Saturday. Many people say it’s much needed especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We could not do this without volunteers,” said Pastor Dana Thomas, the Executive Director at the Forge for Family Center.

Over 900 families received boxes of food with all of the trimmings and a Carnegie hen.

Pastor Dana Thomas says it’s all from Kroger and a food distributor.

“Roughly $25,000 to $27,000 worth of food is purchased to be distributed to the families,” he said.

Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church has participated in the Boxes of Love event for the past six years.

“Here is the answer to your prayers to have food for the Thanksgiving holidays,” Mark Slone said.

Several churches and organizations picked up boxes and will distribute them to people in the community.

“There is a lot of people that have no work and it’s been hard for them and this puts a meal on the table every day,” Keyla Vega said.

The organization also delivered food to families. Denise Telfor is disabled, on a fixed income and her son was murdered last month.

“By what I’m going through right now it is nice for someone to think about me. It means a lot to me,” she said.

The Forge for Families Center says they’re grateful to help others.

“It does something not only to the receiver but also to the giver,” Chris Williams said.

Saturday was the last day for the food boxes. The organization will get ready for their Holly Jolly Christmas Store on December 11th. The event provides toys for families at a low cost.

For more information on the Forge for Families, click here.