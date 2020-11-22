Suspected drunk driver strikes HFD ambulance outside fire station, police say

HOUSTON – Two Houston Fire Department personnel suffered minor injuries Sunday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck their vehicle outside a fire station on Bellaire Boulevard, according to Houston police.

The crash occurred outside Houston Fire Station 51, located in the 6900 block of Bellaire Boulevard near Bintliff Drive.

At approximately 7:05 a.m., two emergency medical technicians were returning to Houston Fire Station 51 in an HFD ambulance following a call when a civilian driving westbound on Bellaire Boulevard broadsided the marked HFD vehicle.

Both HFD employees were transported to an area hospital as a precaution, according to police.

Officers evaluated the driver and determined he was impaired, according to police. The driver was detained at the scene.