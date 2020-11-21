HPD: Man found dead inside car parked on US-59 exit ramp

HOUSTON – A man was found dead inside a vehicle parked on a US-59 exit ramp in downtown Houston, according to Houston police.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday officers were dispatched to 100 block of Hamilton Street on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they observed a vehicle damaged with several bullet holes parked on an exit ramp. They found a man dead inside the vehicle.

Detectives said it appears the man, a Black male 30 to 40 years of age, died from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the man was in a passenger seat of the vehicle. They believe there were others inside the vehicle when the shooting occurred.

An investigation into the shooting is still in its preliminary stages and it’s not yet clear what incited the incident.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to report it over the phone at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crime-stoppers.org.