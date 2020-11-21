Houston Newsmakers: Local U.S. Reps weigh in on COVID-19, stimulus negotiations, presidential power

The only way to stop the pandemic is through personal actions

U.S. Representatives Dan Crenshaw, (R) 2nd and Al Green, (D) 9th, are from different political parties with sometimes wildly different ideas about how to get things done for the benefit of America. Yet somehow both say personal responsibility plays a big role in helping to end the pandemic that has claimed more than 250 thousand American lives.

Crenshaw acknowledged that the Texas statistics are not pretty, (#1 in positive cases and #2 in deaths in the U.S.) but says “I think we should stop beating ourselves up to an extent. With this sort of bias toward extreme action. It is a pandemic. The only way to truly stop it is through personal actions and you’re going to base those actions based on a probability assessment of what kind of risks you face.” See more of our conversation on this week’s NEWSMAKERS EXTRA with U.S. Rep Dan Crenshaw .

U.S. Rep. Al Green, (D) 9th Congressional District (KPRC)

Congressman AL Green also says the personal responsibility for everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands and socially distance can drastically curtail the impact on America and he uses a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr quote to make his point. “Dr. King was imminently correct,” he said. “Life is an inescapable network of mutuality, tied to a single garment of destiny. What impacts one directly, impact all indirectly. We can’t conquer this alone.” See more of this conversation on this week’s NEWSMAKERS EXTRA with U.S. Rep Al Green .

