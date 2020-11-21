HISD teacher who overcame fight from rare cancer named ‘Teacher of the Month’

HOUSTON – Molly Lashway had to put her teaching career on hold while fighting a rare form of cancer. After months of chemotherapy and surgeries, she finally returned to the classroom, taking a job at Houston Independent School District.

On Friday, she was recognized as the district’s “Teacher of the Month.”

Drive-By Parade

Not even a pandemic could stop HISD educators from celebrating the district’s Teacher of the Month. Instead of an assembly, they’re surprised Lashway, a 5th-grade teacher at Walnut Bend Elementary, with a drive-by parade outside the school.

“I’m shocked. This is unbelievable. What a way to start a vacation,” Lashway said.

Her colleagues, her husband, Josh, and their dog Oliver watched as HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan congratulated her.

“Our teachers, on a daily basis, they give so much to our students and they don’t ask for recognition. So this is just a small token to say we appreciate you. We thank you for all that you do,” Dr. Lathan said.

Lashway was presented with keys to a brand new 2020 Ford Edge, courtesy of Sterling McCall Ford. It’s hers to use through the holidays.

Molly’s Journey

It’s been quite a journey for Lashway. She started teaching at Walnut Bend in 2014, left four years ago in 2016 when her husband was relocated to Washington D.C. for work and returned to Houston and the school in early 2020.

While they were living in D.C., Lashway was diagnosed with and battled a rare form of cancer that sidelined her teaching career for a year. All the more reason she is overjoyed to be back in the classroom, doing what she loves.

“I love to see the passion students have in learning. I love to see students growing and reaching their potential. It’s so nice seeing the excitement that comes from students when they reach the goals they set for themselves,” Lashway said.