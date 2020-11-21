Delivery man who swipes child’s medication caught red-handed on home’s security cams

KATY, Texas – Two deliverymen arrived at a home in Katy for a routine furniture drop-off. But, according to homeowner Kelly Rainers, one of them had a different objective.

“He came in already looking for what he could take,” she recalled.

Raines showed KPRC 2 with the security video from inside her home on Tuesday. In the video, one of the deliverymen seems to notices the medication sitting on the back of Raines’ kitchen sink.

He even does a double-take to read the bottle, she says. Nearly 400 pills of medication for ADHD belonged to Raines’ teenaged son Tyler.

“Requires that medication in order to function properly and they left him with nothing,” Raines said. “Which is another battle now that I have to deal with because we can’t get it refilled.”

According to Raines, the delivery man came back downstairs with an empty box, swiftly grabs the medicine, then tosses them in the box, and heads outside.

Raines said the experience left her quite unhappy.

“Violated. Shocked, violated, angry, disbelief,” she said. “I mean, a range of emotions.”

The men were delivering for the Rooms To Go on the 10000 block of the Katy Freeway in west Houston.

In a statement to KPRC 2, the company said the delivery men were from a third-party vendor.

“The delivery company has confirmed to us that it has terminated its relationship with this delivery team, so they will no longer be serving rooms To Go customers. We regret that this occurred, and we are in touch with the customer to provide assistance,” Room To Go wrote in the state.

For her part, Raines learned a tough lesson and offered advice.

“I would probably have someone with me so all areas are covered,” she advised. “Have your cameras and have them running, so if something does happen you at least catch it.”

Raines confirmed Rooms To Go did reach out to her. Her son’s medication cost about $750 and Raines says the company indicated they would likely compensate her for the stolen medication.