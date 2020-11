HOUSTON – Police said one man is dead after his SUV hit a pole and then slammed into a tree in southwest Houston Wednesday.

Officers said the crash happened on Harwin Drive near Bonhomme Road around 9:16 p.m.

According to investigators, the man was driving down the street when he hit a pole, spun out and crashed into the tree. Police said he was declared dead at the scene.

It’s unclear at this point if speed or alcohol played a role in the crash, police said.