Delta Air Lines will continue blocking middle seats during holiday travel

HOUSTON – Delta Airlines announced that it will continue to block the middle seats on its flights during the holidays to help limit the number of customers per flight amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline will block the selection of middle seats in Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin via the Fly Delta app or online through at least Jan. 6, 2021.

“Medical experts, including our own partners at Emory Healthcare, agree – more distance on board makes a difference,” said Bill Lentsch, chief customer experience officer. “We believe that taking care of our customers and employees and restoring confidence in the safety of air travel is more important right now than filling up every seat on a plane. We’ll continue taking a thoughtful, layered approach ensuring customers know to expect the highest standard of care as they prepare for their holiday travels.”

Here’s how it will work:

For customers in parties of one to two people, middle seats will be blocked and for those in parties of three or more, middle seats will appear as available for booking, which will allow families and companions to select seats together.

Delta is also ensuring its flights are not filled to capacity by limiting the number of customers on board, book adjacent seats in First Class and block one aisle of seats on flights without middle seats.

According to the airline, on routes where our planes begin to fill, it will continue to look for opportunities to upsize to a larger aircraft type or add more flights.