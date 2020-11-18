Organizations in Houston prepare for holiday season

HOUSTON – It’s a Thanksgiving meal for those in need but like much of 2020, the 42nd Annual Super Feast will look different this year. This year will be grab and go style instead of volunteers serving a sit-down meal inside of the George R. Brown Convention Center.

“If you are in your car you remain in your car and volunteers will bring it to you if you walk up volunteers will put it in your hands,” said Regional Director for City Wide Club of America, Stephanie Lewis.

Lewis said that the goal will be to hand out baskets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving with 60-80 lbs. of food for the holiday season.

A 'Turkey Food Drive" will be held at George R. Brown from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m to help benefit Super Feast.

Meals on Wheels is also making some adjustments for Turkey Day.

“Normally, this is a volunteer day where we invite the community to hand out the meals to the seniors but for safety issues we decided that wasn’t the best plan,” said President of Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston, Martin Cominsky.

Cominsky said that their professional team will be delivering meals to the seniors this year. They are asking volunteers to pick up the phone and give seniors a ring on the Thanksgiving holiday.

“It’s just a chance to say happy Thanksgiving to folks,” Cominsky said.

He said that the meals will be frozen this year but they are sending an additional meal for a caregiver as well as cards. The meals are already out for delivery.

The Thanksgiving Parade in Houston has also been reimagined because of COVID-19. The year Mayor Turner along with H-E-B and other participating sponsors will host a food distribution site. Volunteers will distribute a full Thanksgiving dinner for 5,000 families or 20,000 people.

‘We will have turkey, hams, pies and all of the fixings,’ said Lisa Helfman the Director of Public Affairs for HEB.

The drive-thru distribution will take place at NRG on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. or until supplies run out.

“Anyone can show up this is not a sign up because we want anyone to have access,” said Helfman. “If they need the help we are there to help them.”