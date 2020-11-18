100 kilos of cocaine seized during traffic stop by HCSO deputies

HOUSTON – Harris County deputies seized 100 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on the East Freeway.

The discovery was made after deputies received a call of a suspicious pickup truck involved in criminal activity, officials said. The traffic stop was conducted in the 6500 block of I-20 East, officials said. A date of the traffic stop was not given by authorities.

Deputies found the cocaine bundles under a tarp in the bed of the truck.

The name of the suspect or suspects and additional photos are being withheld by investigators.