100 kilos of cocaine seized during traffic stop by HCSO deputies

HOUSTON – Harris County deputies seized 100 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on the East Freeway.
The discovery was made after deputies received a call of a suspicious pickup truck involved in criminal activity, officials said. The traffic stop was conducted in the 6500 block of I-20 East, officials said. A date of the traffic stop was not given by authorities.
Deputies found the cocaine bundles under a tarp in the bed of the truck.
The name of the suspect or suspects and additional photos are being withheld by investigators.
Our @HCSOTexas District 3 Crime Reduction Unit received a tip about a suspicious vehicle involved in criminal activity. A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a suspect in possession of 100 kilos of cocaine. Outstanding work! #hounews pic.twitter.com/kmpHG12o8Q— Major Mike Lee (@HCSOPatrol) November 18, 2020