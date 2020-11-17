What you need to know if you’re taking a Thanksgiving flight this year

HOUSTON – Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and a lot of people haven’t gone anywhere since the pandemic started. Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes walks us through what fliers can expect at the airport, especially if it’s their first flight since March.

Travelers will see lots of changes when you come to the airport, whether at Bush Intercontinental or Hobby Airports--beginning with a lot of signage.

As soon as you get dropped off on the curbside, you’re gonna see that signage that’s gonna remind you about wearing your facial covering, about keeping your social distance, and about keeping clean hands.

These messages are sprinkled throughout the airport’s premises on digital boards and announced over their public announcement systems.

Facemasks

Facemasks inside the airport and cabins are required. There will be a table at the entrance of the ticketing lobby where someone can hand you a facemask for free.

Other PPE

Houston airports are also providing vending machines equipped with personal protection equipment products for sale and can operate with touchless pay.

if you are not comfortable with an officer handling your items while going through the check point, TSA says you may request the officer to change his or her gloves.

to protect fliers from COVID-19, TSA has also put up acrylic barriers at ticket document stations.

the liquid restrictions are 3.4 ounces inside your carry on, however during this time of COVID-19, you’re allowed to take hand sanitizer, a bottle up to 12 ounces.

Cleaning surfaces

you’ll also notice workers disinfecting the ticketing lobby seats periodically as you wait for your flight. TSA says the key for safer travel is to reducetouch points and carry everything in carry on.

Even though AAA says, there won’t be as many travelers this Thanksgiving, airports will still be busy and this upcoming holiday will really be telling in terms of what airports can expect for Christmas--- and help them make any changes if needed.