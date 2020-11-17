Ask 2: How can you help those affected by Hurricanes Eta and Iota?

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Question: How can you help those affected by Hurricanes Eta and Iota?

Answer: Houstonians have responded to provide relief efforts to help victims of both Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Central America.

To donate a box of supplies for shipment to Honduras and Nicaragua, featured Monday, contact Jairo Mendez at jmendezcrc@gmail.com

Houstonians can also drop off donations to Honduras Maya International Restaurant, located at 5941 Bellaire in Houston.

The American Red Cross has been activated to assist in recovery efforts for Eta and Iota. To make a donation, click here.

A GlobalGiving page dedicated to Hurricane Iota relief has been posted, where visitors can donate online.

The Center for Disaster Philosophy has set up several recovery funds for victims of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season and a Disaster Recovery fund for victims of all disasters, including hurricanes. Click here to learn more and to donate.

On Nov. 21, Alianza Latina International located at 2404 Caroline in Houston will be hosting a fundraiser beginning at noon. Houstonians can drop off donation items and purchase a food plate for $10.

For more information, you can reach out to Alianza Latina at 832.836.7682 or 832.896.3204.

