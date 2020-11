HOUSTON – Target recently opened a new Houston store at 2075 Westheimer Road in the Shepherd Square Shopping Center. The new store is Target’s fourth Inner Loop location.

The store is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The store is some 63,000 square feet and occupies a former Randalls grocery store.

The grocery store was one of three locations that Randalls announced it would close in late 2018.