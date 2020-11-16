Houston jury trials, jury duty continue to be suspended through January 2021

HOUSTON – All jury trials and jury duty continues to be suspended through Jan. 31, 2021 due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Houston officials.

The City of Houston Municipal Courts Department said in a news release that the court remains open for all other proceedings.

In its news release, the court made these reminders.

People should contact a health care provider and not come to court if they are experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Once cleared by a physician, individuals may visit any City of Houston court location to speak with an Annex Judge to reset a case.

Masks/facial coverings must be worn at all times within the courthouse facility.

Temperatures will be taken before entry is granted.

Visit the Municipal Courts' website at www.houstontx.gov/courts for continued updates on all court locations and hours of operation.

If your jury trial was scheduled from September 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021, resets will continue to be given in person at all City of Houston court locations. The resets began Saturday, August 1, 2020 and will continue through Saturday, January 23, 2021 until 4:00 p.m.

Visit the Municipal Courts' website at www.houstontx.gov/courts for information on all court locations and hours of operation. The court noted that if an individual fails to reset their case or cases when Municipal Court resumes operations, an arrest warrant may be issued.

To sum up -- through January 31, 2021, there will be:

• NO JURY TRIALS. If you are a DEFENDANT scheduled for jury trial during this period, you do not have to appear. You must reschedule your setting in person no later than Saturday, January 23, 2021 until 4:00 p.m., to receive a new court date. All jury trials will resume on Monday, February 1, 2021 unless further notification is provided. It is important to note that if an individual fails to reset their case(s) during the reset period by January 23, 2021, an arrest warrant may be issued.

• NO JURY DUTY. Jury duty will resume Monday, February 1, 2021 unless further notification is provided.

For additional announcements and information please call the City of Houston Helpline at 3-1-1, or 713-837-0311 if outside of the City of Houston, or visit the Municipal Courts website at www.houstontx.gov/courts.