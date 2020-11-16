Have you seen this 9-year-old boy? Amber Alert issued for boy missing out of Beeville, Texas

HOUSTON – The Beeville Police Department is searching for Jeremiah Thomas.
Jeremiah is a 9-year-old Black, child who is 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police are looking for Shannon Delilah Thomas, 32. She is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is wanted in connection with this Amber Alert.
Police say Thomas is driving a stolen green, 2014, Chevrolet Sonic with a Texas, license plate number of GCW5960. She was last heard from in Beeville, Texas.
Law enforcement officials said in a news release that they believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.