Have you seen this 9-year-old boy? Amber Alert issued for boy missing out of Beeville, Texas

HOUSTON – The Beeville Police Department is searching for Jeremiah Thomas.

Jeremiah is a 9-year-old Black, child who is 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Jeremiah Thomas (Beeville Police Department)

Police are looking for Shannon Delilah Thomas, 32. She is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is wanted in connection with this Amber Alert.

Shannon Thomas (Beeville Police Department)

Police say Thomas is driving a stolen green, 2014, Chevrolet Sonic with a Texas, license plate number of GCW5960. She was last heard from in Beeville, Texas.

The vehicle wanted by police is a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic (Beeville Police Department)

Law enforcement officials said in a news release that they believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.