58ºF

Local News

Children among those injured in crash in Fort Bend County

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, traffic, Fort Bend County
photo

At least three people, including children, were injured in a crash Monday in Fort Bend County.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on Jeske Road and Roesler Road, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were taken to a hospital via Air Med and a second Air Med is on the scene, authorities said.

Authorities have not given details on what may have caused the crash, the extent of the injuries of it there are any fatalities.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: