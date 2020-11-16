Children among those injured in crash in Fort Bend County

At least three people, including children, were injured in a crash Monday in Fort Bend County.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on Jeske Road and Roesler Road, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were taken to a hospital via Air Med and a second Air Med is on the scene, authorities said.

Authorities have not given details on what may have caused the crash, the extent of the injuries of it there are any fatalities.

This is a developing story.