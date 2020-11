HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the Greenspoint area that killed one person Monday.

Officers said they received reports about a shooting that happened in the 300 block of Benmar Drive around 9:20 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim was lying on the ground when police arrived at the scene. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after.

There is no other information at this time as the investigation is ongoing, police said.