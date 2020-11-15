77ºF

Jail inmates assist El Paso medical examiner manage overflow of bodies in the morgue

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Inmates from the El Paso County jail are assisting the county medical examiner’s office as it manages a recent spike in coronavirus-related deaths.

The inmates were seen at the Medical Examiner’s office in full PPE gear on Friday, working near the mobile morgues and inside the building, KTSM-TV reported.

The television station posted photos of inmates in black-and-gray striped jumpsuits outside the medical examiner’s office. The prisoners were “helping them there,” KTSM-TV quoted an El Paso County Sheriff’s department spokesperson as saying.

Ten mobile morgues are set up at the Medical Examiner’s office to help accommodate the recent surge of COVID-19 fatalities in the county, KTSM-TV reported.

The county health department Saturday announced 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, a 7-day average of 1,437 new cases per day and a total of 72,238 cases since the pandemic began, the Associated Press reported. There were 15 additional deaths for a total of 756 and 1,091 people hospitalized with the virus.

