Jail inmates assist El Paso medical examiner manage overflow of bodies in the morgue

Inmates from the El Paso County jail are assisting the county medical examiner’s office as it manages a recent spike in coronavirus-related deaths.

The inmates were seen at the Medical Examiner’s office in full PPE gear on Friday, working near the mobile morgues and inside the building, KTSM-TV reported.

The television station posted photos of inmates in black-and-gray striped jumpsuits outside the medical examiner’s office. The prisoners were “helping them there,” KTSM-TV quoted an El Paso County Sheriff’s department spokesperson as saying.

El Paso County Detention Center inmates are now tasked with helping move bodies at the El Paso Medical Examiner's Office.



GRAPHIC WARNING: The photos may be graphic to many viewers. Discretion is advised. https://t.co/4vNZdC7DrV — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) November 14, 2020

Ten mobile morgues are set up at the Medical Examiner’s office to help accommodate the recent surge of COVID-19 fatalities in the county, KTSM-TV reported.

The county health department Saturday announced 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, a 7-day average of 1,437 new cases per day and a total of 72,238 cases since the pandemic began, the Associated Press reported. There were 15 additional deaths for a total of 756 and 1,091 people hospitalized with the virus.