Hop aboard The Christmas Train in Alvin for a festive ride perfect for little locomotive lovers

The season of lights, holiday shopping and caroling is chugging into full swing and one of the Houston-area’s most iconic yuletide train attractions, The Christmas Train, is returning to Victory Camp in Alvin — with some new safety measures for a COVID Christmas season.

The Christmas Train pulls into Alvin on Nov. 27. On the train, passengers will enjoy an eight-to 12-minute ride through a winter wonderland decorated with over 300,000 lights and hundreds of Christmas decorations including a gingerbread village display, penguin snow lands, and life-size storybook illustrations.

Do you plan to hop aboard the Christmas Train this year? Here’s what to expect.

New COVID-19 safety measures

The train will operate at 50 percent capacity to allow for social distancing.

Purchasing tickets will reserve your place on a train for a particular time frame.

All queue areas have been reconfigured to accommodate social distancing while waiting in line.

Plexiglass dividers have been installed between train seats.

Hand sanitizer will be available for guests.

Plexiglass dividers have been installed in ticket windows and cash register stands.

Guests 10 and up are asked to follow mask guidelines in effect for Brazoria County on the day of your visit. Currently this includes wearing a mask indoors or when a person is within 6 feet of visitors not in their party outdoors.

Organizers strongly encourage that customers purchase tickets ahead of their visit.

Schedule

The train will operate 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 27-28, Dec. 10 and Dec. 14-17 and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 4-5, Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 18-23.

Admission

Tickets purchased in advance are $10 per person while tickets purchased on site are $12 per person. Admission is $8 per person after 8 p.m.

Location

The Christmas Train is located in Camp Victory at 1407 Victory Lane in Alvin. For additional information, visit thechristmastrain.com.

Searching for more family-friendly activities in and around Houston? Visit our Things To Do page.