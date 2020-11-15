Hop aboard The Christmas Train in Alvin for a festive ride perfect for little locomotive lovers

The season of lights, holiday shopping and caroling is chugging into full swing and one of the Houston-area’s most iconic yuletide train attractions, The Christmas Train, is returning to Victory Camp in Alvin — with some new safety measures for a COVID Christmas season.
The Christmas Train pulls into Alvin on Nov. 27. On the train, passengers will enjoy an eight-to 12-minute ride through a winter wonderland decorated with over 300,000 lights and hundreds of Christmas decorations including a gingerbread village display, penguin snow lands, and life-size storybook illustrations.
Do you plan to hop aboard the Christmas Train this year? Here’s what to expect.
New COVID-19 safety measures
- The train will operate at 50 percent capacity to allow for social distancing.
- Purchasing tickets will reserve your place on a train for a particular time frame.
- All queue areas have been reconfigured to accommodate social distancing while waiting in line.
- Plexiglass dividers have been installed between train seats.
- Hand sanitizer will be available for guests.
- Plexiglass dividers have been installed in ticket windows and cash register stands.
- Guests 10 and up are asked to follow mask guidelines in effect for Brazoria County on the day of your visit. Currently this includes wearing a mask indoors or when a person is within 6 feet of visitors not in their party outdoors.
- Organizers strongly encourage that customers purchase tickets ahead of their visit.
Schedule
The train will operate 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 27-28, Dec. 10 and Dec. 14-17 and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 4-5, Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 18-23.
Admission
Tickets purchased in advance are $10 per person while tickets purchased on site are $12 per person. Admission is $8 per person after 8 p.m.
Location
The Christmas Train is located in Camp Victory at 1407 Victory Lane in Alvin. For additional information, visit thechristmastrain.com.
Searching for more family-friendly activities in and around Houston? Visit our Things To Do page.