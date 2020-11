CROSBY, Texas – One person is dead after an ATV crash in Crosby Saturday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies said the crash happened at 1927 Gulf Pump Rd. around 11 p.m.

According to authorities, HCSO and the Crosby Fire Department responded to reports of the ATV crash but had difficulty making access due to the large crowds and cars blocking the road.

Deputies said when they finally made access to the park, they located a rolled over ATV.

The victim was riding alone, deputies said.