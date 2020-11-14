Texas driver’s license information possibly exposed during data breach, company says

HOUSTON – The information of Texas drivers may have been exposed during a breach, according to database company Vertafore.

The company released a statement Friday blaming human error on three data files being stored on an unsecured external storage service, where they were accessed by unauthorized personnel.

Here’s what the company is saying about the breach.

What’s inside the files?

The files included driver information for licenses issued before February 2019. That information contained Texas driver license numbers, names, dates of birth, addresses and vehicle registration histories, the company said. No Social Security numbers or financial information was contained in the files, according to the company.

Who was affected?

According to Vertafore no customer data or any other data, including partner, vendor or other supplier data or systems hosted for them were impacted. The files were maintained to support a specific product within Vertafore’s insurance rating solutions, according to a press release.

What is being done?

According to the company, the impacted files have been secured and an investigation is underway. The breach was also reported to the Texas Attorney General, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and U.S. federal law enforcement. Vertafore said it is actively assisting law enforcement.

In addition to the company’s actions, Vertafore is offering anyone affected by the breach a year of free credit monitoring and identity restoration services. More information can be found here.

What are state officials saying?

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the following statement regarding the incident:

"There has been no breach of the Texas Driver License System or any other DPS database. The department is aware of the data event that occurred at Vertafore. The Texas Attorney General’s Office, DPS, Department of Motor Vehicles and U.S. federal law enforcement are all looking into the matter.

"You may find Vertafore’s recent press release helpful; we would refer you to them for additional information.