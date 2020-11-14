Rice Village food hall Politan Row shutters permanently after 1 year in business

Rice Village food hall Politan Row has closed permanently, the dining concept announced in a statement on its Instagram page.

The luxe food hall opened in November 2019 at 2445 Times Blvd, featuring a diverse collection of food concepts.

Politan Row was open some four months before the pandemic hit and it was forced to shutter temporarily to comply with COVID-related restrictions placed on restaurants.

Politan Row’s involvement in Rice Village’s Fare for Care program, a meal donation campaign to feed healthcare workers at the Texas Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic, prompted the food hall to reopen in mid-April.

The food hall announced its permanent closure Friday.

View Politan Row’s statement in its entirety below:

"Politan Row Houston opened one year ago, giving us just 4 short months to serve Rice Village before mandatory shut downs. We’ve been closed due to the pandemic much longer than we were actually open. This timing has been tough, especially for a group of small business owners. We want to give a huge thanks to all those wonderful customers that supported us, our staff who gave 110%, and our talented group of entrepreneurs who developed compelling concepts within our walls.

“Politan Row Houston will unfortunately close its doors, but we want to encourage and support all the food and beverage entrepreneurs that are pressing on. Many from Politan Row are already developing new businesses designed for the pandemic and beyond. Please consider patronizing these chef-owners who have worked tirelessly during this pandemic in their new ventures.”