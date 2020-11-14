New Sprouts Farmers Market now open near NRG Park

HOUSTON, Texas – Sprouts Farmers Market recently opened a new Houston store at 1212 Old Spanish Trail, near NRG Park. The new store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new location brings approximately 110 full- and part-time jobs to the area, according to a release.

The Arizona-based grocery chain said it is closely following Centers for Disease Control guidelines related to COVID-19.

“Sprouts has invested additional labor hours into stores to allow for more frequent cleaning, paying close attention to high-touch areas such as service counters, restrooms, carts and checkout lanes,” the release reads. “Stores are also implementing steps to promote social distancing and have installed plexiglass barriers at registers to add protection for team members and customers.”