Police searching for man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a child.

Police said they received a report on Feb. 19, 2019, of the abuse that had been happening at a location in the 4500 block of S. Kirkwood Road.

The victim came forward to police, and after further investigation, authorities learned that the abuse had occurred from 2017 to 2018, police said.

Detectives said they were able to identify Demetrio Omar Garcia, 53, as the suspect wanted in connection with the abuse. He was subsequently charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair. He is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs between 250 and 280 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information leading to Garcia’s location and arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.