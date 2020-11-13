Galveston property owners eligible for temporary tax relief: Here’s how to apply

GALVESTON, Texas – City of Galveston property owners who sustained property damage during Tropical Storm Beta may be eligible for temporary tax relief, Galveston authorities announced Thursday.

Property owners are encouraged to complete an exemption application which is available online and submit it to the Galveston County Appraisal District.

The Texas Tax Code provides for a temporary exemption for property owners who are victims of natural disasters. This exemption is automatic for all governments adopting a tax rate on or after the governor’s disaster declaration. All others must adopt the exemption.

Governor Greg Abbott on September 21st proclaimed a state of disaster due to Tropical Storm Beta, including Galveston County.

The City of Galveston adopted its tax rate four days prior to the disaster proclamation on September 17, 2020. Therefore, Galveston City Council on Thursday voted unanimously to provide its residents with the ability to apply for this exemption.

The deadline for the application will be through January 2021, and you may access the application form here.

Homeowners must apply for the temporary tax relief and must submit the application to the Galveston Central Appraisal District. The chief appraiser will rate the assessment based on the total damage to determine the percentage of tax relief the homeowner will receive.

The exemption will be applied as a prorated percentage for the portion of the year in which the owner was unable to enjoy their property due to the damage.

Please contact the Galveston Central Appraisal District at (409) 935-1980 or email gcad@galvestoncad.org with questions.