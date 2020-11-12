75ºF

Want to attend concerts again? Ticketmaster could have these COVID-19 conditions

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Singer-songwriter George Strait performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Ticketmaster announced in order for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, Billboard reported Wednesday.

The plan, which is still being mapped out, would involve the Ticketmaster app and medical information firms. To attend a concert, fans would be required to either verify through the app that they’d been vaccinated or prove they tested negative for the virus within 72 hours prior to event, CNN reported. Anyone who failed to do so would not be allowed into the venue

Ticketmaster added that fans should not worry about their personal health information being permanently stored or shared, CNN reported.

