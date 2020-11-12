Want to attend concerts again? Ticketmaster could have these COVID-19 conditions

HOUSTON – Ticketmaster announced in order for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, Billboard reported Wednesday.

How Ticketmaster plans to check your vaccine status for concerts. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/yIwy39GTfi — billboard (@billboard) November 11, 2020

The plan, which is still being mapped out, would involve the Ticketmaster app and medical information firms. To attend a concert, fans would be required to either verify through the app that they’d been vaccinated or prove they tested negative for the virus within 72 hours prior to event, CNN reported. Anyone who failed to do so would not be allowed into the venue

Ticketmaster added that fans should not worry about their personal health information being permanently stored or shared, CNN reported.