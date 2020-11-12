‘This account doesn’t exist’: Twitter account for ICE disappears

HOUSTON – The official Twitter account for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, @ICEgov, doesn’t exist or has been disabled, as of this writing.

It’s unclear at this time whether the account was intentionally deleted.

This is the current look of the page when searched.

The ICE page on Twitter, as of 1:23 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The agency’s other social media -- its Facebook and Instagram accounts -- appear to be functioning normally at this hour.