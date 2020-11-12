83ºF

‘This account doesn’t exist’: Twitter account for ICE disappears

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 06: An exterior view of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency headquarters is seen July 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence placed a visit to the agency and received a briefing on "ICE's overall mission on enforcement and removal operations, countering illicit trade, and human smuggling." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – The official Twitter account for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, @ICEgov, doesn’t exist or has been disabled, as of this writing.

It’s unclear at this time whether the account was intentionally deleted.

This is the current look of the page when searched.

The ICE page on Twitter, as of 1:23 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2020.
The agency’s other social media -- its Facebook and Instagram accounts -- appear to be functioning normally at this hour.

