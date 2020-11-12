This is one amazing thing you could do this Thanksgiving for Houston-area seniors

HOUSTON – Interfaith Ministries is calling on the Houston area to deliver some holiday joy to area seniors by helping deliver personal phone calls on Thanksgiving morning.

Each volunteer/family sign-up will be provided access to a list of approximately 10 seniors to call between 10:00 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving Day.

The calls will be made via a Virtual Phone Bank, to which volunteers will be granted access. There’s no need to use your own phone number, as you will be assigned a local area code and number to make the calls.

Training will be provided as the event nears. Get more information on this and other things you can do this Thanksgiving from Interfaith Ministries here.