Man in custody after attempted kidnapping in League City, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A man is in custody after police said he attempted to kidnap a woman at a gas station in League City.

The incident happened on Wednesday at the Timewise gas station at 104 South Gulf Freeway near Main Street, police said.

Officers with the League City Police Department said a witness saw a man grab a woman by the hair and force her into a vehicle.

As they arrived, responding patrol officers spotted a vehicle matching the description leaving the area, police said. There were two people inside who matched the descriptions given by the witness, so officers stopped the vehicle, according to authorities.

The woman was found partially nude and visibly distraught, but she did not require medical attention, police said. The man was identified as 26-year-old Dandre Demery and, through further investigation, police were able to determine that he and the victim had a prior relationship, authorities said.

During the arrest, police said they found illegal drugs and a gun inside the vehicle, which came back as stolen. Demery has outstanding warrants in Harris and Navasota counties for burglary of a vehicle, in Brazoria County for theft and in Fort Bend County for aggravated assault, according to authorities.

Police said Demery was charged with aggravated kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set $150,000 total for all three charges.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.