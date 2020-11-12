Authorities asking for help identifying man who stole $10K worth of tools from LCISD junior high school

Police need help identifying this man, who they say broke into a junior high school and stole over $10,000 worth of tools.

ROSENBERG, Texas – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they say broke into a junior high school in the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District and stole thousands of dollars worth of tools.

The incident happened Nov. 1 at the Harry Wright Junior High School, according to the Rosenberg Police Department.

Surveillance video caught the man inside the school from 11:24 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 4:25 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to police.

Authorities said the man cut open several toolboxes and took the tools. Police said he also cut open locks to storage boxes outside the school and stole tools from there.

The man caused more than $1,300 in damages to the school and made off with over $10,000 worth of tools, police said.

The man has a beard or goatee and was wearing a red UH baseball cap, jeans, gloves and what appeared to be a gray shirt on the surveillance video. Police said the video also showed a dark-colored SUV parked outside the campus at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 832-600-5266 or shphillips@lcisd.org.