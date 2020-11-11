Yeti recalls 241,000 tumblers for faulty lids. What you need to do to get a refund.

YETI is recalling thousands of its Rambler 20-ounce travel mugs, because the lid may not function correctly.

According to the notice published by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, two customers reported that the Stronghold Lid included with their mugs failed.

The Stronghold Lid features a magnetic slider that may not hold when sealed with hot liquid inside.

The company is offering a refund to customers who return the lid. Customers do not have to return the cup.

The lids may be returned to the store or mailed to the company.

The Rambler mugs were sold in a variety of colors.

According the CPSC advisory, they were sold only during the month of October. Affected models will have certain date codes printed on the bottom:

Date Codes Impacted:

Black: 34204010, 35204010, 37204010, 38204010, 39204010, 40204010

Seafoam: 34204010, 36204010, 37204010, 38204010, 39204010

Navy: 34204010, 36204010, 38204010, 39204010

Graphite: 35204010, 36204010, 37204010, 38204010, 39204010

Copper: 35204010, 36204010, 37204010, 38204010, 39204010

Northwoods Green: 34204010, 35204010, 36204010, 37204010, 38204010, 39204010

Ice Pink: 34204010, 35204010, 36204010, 37204010, 38204010, 39204010

The retail price was about $35. YETI said it will also reimburse customers for additional costs paid to customize the mug.

For information on returning the lid for a refund, visit the YETI website or call 833-444-3151 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday to Friday.