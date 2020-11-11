Here are the Black Friday deals you can score today

HOUSTON – Thanks to the pandemic, Black Friday no longer refers to the Friday after Thanksgiving. In fact, this year some retailers started rolling out Black Friday deals on Nov. 4.

With all of the changes, here is what you need to know so you don’t miss out on the best sales of the season.

Because of short supply on many products this year, our friends at Rather Be Shopping say when you see a deal on something you want, buy it. Don’t wait.

For the first time ever, Target is offering a price match guarantee on all deals purchased between Nov. 1 and 29. If you buy something during that time and the price goes down anytime through Dec. 24, Target will refund the difference.

Check out Rather Be Shopping for more retailers deals and sale dates.